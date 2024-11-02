Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has performed decently at the box office and has brought 63.56 crore worldwide on its opening day. This might not be a big celebratory number considering the number of stars that were associated with Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe biggie!

Better Than The Past!

Still the threequel of the franchise has brought the best number of all the stars this year. In fact, the 63.56 crore worldwide opening of the film is much more than the openings of all the Ajay Devgn films combined that were released in the year 2024.

Ajay Devgn had three releases this year – Shaitaan which was hit at the box office and two disasters Maidaan and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! But all of them had a worldwide opening much less than Singham Again.

Here is the worldwide opening day collection of all the Ajay Devgn films released in 2024 before Singham Again.

Shaitaan: 21.50 crore

Maidaan: 10.70 crore

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 3 crore

Total: 35.20 crore (Worldwide)

Singham Again has garnered almost 1.8 times higher than the combined total of the openings of all Ajay Devgn’s films released this year!

Singham Again VS BMCM + Maidaan

Interestingly, Singham Again’s worldwide opening is 35% higher than Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Tiger Shroff – Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s worldwide opening combined. The two films clashed at the box office on Eid. More interestingly, all three actors feature in Singham Again together!

Here is the worldwide opening collection of the two films that clashed on Eid 2024.

Maidaan: 10.70 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 36.33 crore

Total: 47.03 crore

Singham Box Office Collection Day 1

Here is the breakdown of the Cop Universe biggie at the box office in India and worldwide.

India net: 43.70 crore

India gross: 51.56 crore

Overseas gross: 12 crore

Worldwide gross: 63.56 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

