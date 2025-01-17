Marco, written and directed by Haneef Adeni, stars Unni Mukundan as the main character seeking revenge in this intense, hyper-violent action movie. It was a big hit in theaters. Recently, Unni Mukundan sat down for an interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, hosted by Anmol Jamwal, where they discussed the film in detail.

According to Unni Mukundan, the criticism surrounding Marco is not directed at the film itself but at the disturbing and intense action sequences. ‘They never dismissed the film,’ he stated. Unni also shared that his uncle called him after watching the film, praising its quality but admitting that it was difficult to handle. Unni believes that theaters have the power to bring strangers together, allowing the director to manipulate their emotions. He added that disturbing the viewer can also be a form of entertainment; it’s not always about laughter or tears.

Unni Mukundan believes that Marco might not perform as well on OTT platforms. He feels the film could face criticism, particularly regarding its logic. He explained that this kind of film is designed for theaters, adding, ‘Whereas I want you to cut off from the real world and… I will cut you off, which we believe is our duty.’

According to him, audiences are discerning, and he has no intention of questioning their intelligence by suggesting the film’s violence might influence them. He firmly believes that viewers possess the maturity to engage with such content responsibly.

