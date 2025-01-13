The Unni Mukundan starrer Marco has been raging a storm at the box office. The movie is also doing extremely well at the Hindi box office. The Malayalam actioner has crossed 11 crores at the Hindi box office and is eyeing 15 crores soon.

Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Day 24

On its fourth Sunday, the Unni Mukundan starrer earned 38 lakhs. This was a 2% decrease from its previous day collection wherein the film had earned 39 lakhs on its fourth Saturday. On its fourth Saturday, the film had amassed 21 lakhs. The total Hindi box office collection of the film now stands at 11.04 crore.

Check Out The Week-Wise Breakdown Of The Hindi Version Of The Action Thriller At The Box Office

Week 1: 30 lakhs

Week 2: 4.12 crore

Week 3: 5.64 crore

Weekend 4: 98 lakhs

Total: 11.04 crore

For the unversed, this performance of Marco at the Hindi box office is truly commendable because the screens for the film has considerably reduced now. It is also witnessing fewer shows and a fresh competition from the recent releases like the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. However, instead of being affected by the same, the performance of the film has instead, improved on its fourth Saturday and Sunday.

The Unni Mukundan starrer is also setting the cash registers on fire with its worldwide collection wherein it has crossed 100 crores. The film has battled mixed reviews from the masses wherein some section of the audience called it out or some violent and graphically disturbing scenes. But these controversies are also not affecting the box office collection of the movie. Marco has been directed by Haneef Adeni.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

