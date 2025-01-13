The Malayalam mystery crime-thriller Rekhachithram starring Asif Ali in the lead, is turning out to be the first success of Mollywood. On its fourth day, the film continues its stellar run at the box office. It has also managed to recover its budget within just 3 days of its release. Let us take a look at its box office performance on the fourth day.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the film saw a steady growth of almost 20%. It earned 3.96 crores on its fourth day, whereas it had amassed 3.3 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 11.36 crores. The film is mounted at a budget of 6 crores, and given its collection of 11.36 crores, it is already a success. The film has garnered an ROI (Return On Investment) of 5.36 crores. This results in its ROI percentage coming to 89%. The film continues to garner a positive word of mouth which is also working to its favor.

Here Is The Three-Day Breakdown Of The Film At The Box Office.

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.2 crore

Day 3: 3.3 crore

Day 4: 3.96 crore

Total: 11.36 crore

Rekhachithram Surpasses Identity

Tovino Thomasâ€™ Identity was the first major Malayalam release of 2025, followed by Rekhachithram. However, the Asif Ali starrer has managed to break the record of Identity. The Tovino Thomas film earned 8.85 till now since its release on January 2, 2025. Rekhachithram has managed to earn almost 28% more than Identity. It will be interesting to witness whether the film manages to maintain this good graph in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 38: Enjoys A Bumper Jump Of 83%, Allu Arjun Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News