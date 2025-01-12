Pushpa 2: The Rule is the biggest success in the history of the Hindi box office. It is officially in its sixth week but refuses to slow down. There are also multiple competitors at the ticket windows. But it continues to stand strong and bring impressive collections each day. Scroll below for the box office update on day 38.

Massive jump on 6th Saturday!

As per the estimates, Pushpa 2 Hindi has raked in earnings of 2.20 crores on day 38. It has witnessed a jump of 83% compared to 1.20 crores earned on the sixth Friday. There are multiple competitors at the ticket window, including Game Changer, Fateh, and Mufasa: The Lion King. But none of them have been successful in stealing the thunder of Allu Arjun starrer.

The 38-day total of Pushpa 2 in Hindi now stands at 823.35 crores. Take a look at the week-wise breakdown below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 199 crores

Week 3: 107.75 crores

Week 4: 57.95 crores

Week 5: 21.75 crores

Day 37: 1.20 crores *

* Day 38: 2.20 crores*

Total: 823.35 crores*

Return on investment

As revealed before, Sukumar and his team have spent a total of 200 crores on the Hindi release. The action thriller has raked in returns of 623.35 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 311.67%.

Pushpa 2: Reloaded version upcoming!

None of the new releases are witnessing earth-shattering collections. Game Changer is facing negativity around its box office collections despite favorable reviews. On the other hand, Fateh is only decent. The makers of Allu Arjun starrer have come up with a smart strategy.

Pushpa 2 will be released in a reloaded version, which will include 20 minutes of additional footage. The new version will be available in theatres starting January 17, 2024.

*estimates, final figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Beats Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli To Score 2nd Highest Re-Release Ticket Sales, Tumbbad Unbeatable At #1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News