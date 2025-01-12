Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first arrival of the year has started on a good note in the theaters. Daaku Maharaaj has opened at the box office and the initial shows have registered a good occupancy, which is little less than the last release of the superstar.

The Telugu language action-drama also stars Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath. Helmed by Bobby Koli, the film has opened to mixed reviews, and it is NBK’s 109th film as an actor.

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office

The morning occupancy for Daaku Maharaaj has been registered at 59.89%. This is only 7% less than Nandamuri Balakrishna’s last Sankranti release. Veera Simha Reddy opened at 64% in the theaters in the morning shows on its opening day.

Veera Simha Reddy was a Sankranti release and it arrived in the theaters on January 12, 2023. The film earned 33 crore at the box office on the opening day and it would be interesting to see if Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s latest arrival would surpass this number.

Interestingly, Daaku Maharaj’s morning occupancy is better than Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which registered an occupancy of 47% in the theaters in the morning shows on the opening day. But Game Changer picked up in the evening and the night shows. Hopefully, Daaku Maharaaj will maintain its good start in the theaters throughout the day.

About Daaku Maharaaj

The film has been rated 8.6 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the action drama says, “A daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a ‘king without a kingdom.”

