Marco’s Hindi version at the box office is refusing to surrender at the box office. The film, after 22 days, stands at 11.03 crore, and it has emerged as a surprise winner at the box office. Unni Mukundan’s film in India is inching close to 60 crore, with the worldwide total heading towards 100 crore.

Highest-Grossing Hindi Dubbed Malayalam Film

Unni Mukundan moved past the highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed Malayalam film of 2024 way back. But with the total, it has created a massive margin over the past film that held the record.

Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Day 22

On the 22nd day, January 10, the fourth Friday, the Hindi version of Marco earned 0.23 crore, which was a drop of around 61.6% at the box office. It would be interesting to see where would the film head to over the weekend.

Hindi Dubbed Malayalam Films Of 2024

The two Malayalam films of 2024 that were dubbed in Hindi were Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s film earned 0.53 crore at the box office, and Tovino Thomas brought 0.80 crore at the box office.

Marco, with its 11.03 crore total, earned 22 times more than Aadujeevitham. Meanwhile, it earned 1278% higher than Tovino Thomas‘s action thriller Ajayante Randam Moshanam at the box office. In the Hindi belt, Unni Mukundan impacted the business of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John big time.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the action thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 0.28 crore

Week 2: 4.6 crore

Week 3: 5.92 crore

4th Friday: 0.23 crore

Total: 11.03 crore

