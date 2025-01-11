Unni Mukundan’s Marco has been moving fast towards the 60 crore mark to attain the hit verdict at the box office and become the last Malayalam hit of 2024. Meanwhile, the film is only a few lakhs away from hitting the 100 crore mark worldwide, becoming the 6th 100 crore grosser from Mollywood in 2024.

Budget & Recovery

The action thriller has been mounted on a budget of 30 crore, and after 22 days, it stands at a total of 57.45 crore. Churning out a profit of 27.45 crore at the box office, it registered 91.5% returns on investment.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 22

On the 22nd day, January 10, the fourth Friday, Marco earned only 0.4 crore. This is a huge drop of 65% at the box office from the previous day, which brought 1.15 crore. The impact might have been due to the arrival of fresh releases in the theaters this Friday.

Only 2.55 Crore Away To Become Hit

Unni Mukundan‘s highest-grossing film is now only 2.55 crore away from becoming a hit at the box office, and it would be the last Indian film to secure a hit verdict for the year 2024.

The film has been maintaining a steady pace at the box office despite getting leaked and fighting piracy. The film has been facing a lot of criticism for glorifying violence as well, but Unni Mukundan has been fighting all such allegations strongly.

Currently, Marco is the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year 2024. It needs to surpass Ajayante Randam Moshanam’s 64 crore at the box office to enter the top 5.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the action thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 27.6 crore

Week 2: 16.3 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

4th Friday: 0.4 crore

Total: 57.45 crore

