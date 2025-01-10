Unni Mukundan starrer Marco has been maintaining a rock-steady pace at the box office, and in 21 days, it stands at a total of 56.95 crore at the box office. With this pace, it is only 3 crore away to become the last Malayalam hit of 2024 at the box office!

Budget & Profit

The action thriller has been mounted on a budget of 30 crore at the box office, and it has earned 56.95 crore in three weeks. Earning a profit of 26.95 crore, it has registered an 89.83% return on investment and is only 3.05 crore away from earning a hit verdict.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 21

On the 21st day, the third Thursday, January 9, Marco earned 1.05 crore at the box office. This was a minimal drop from the previous day, the third Wednesday’s 1.3 crore.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 12 days.

Week 1: 27.6 crore

Week 2: 16.3 crore

Day 15: 2.1 crore

Day 16: 2.75 crore

Day 17: 3.1 crore

Day 18: 1.4 crore

Day 19: 1.35 crore

Day 20: 1.3 crore

Day 21: 1.05 crore

Total: 56.95 crore

Only 6 Crore Away F rom Axing Abraham Ozler’s Profit

The first Malayalam hit of 2024 was Abraham Ozler that registered a profit of 110% at the box office. Marco is the last Malayalam hit of 2024 with 89.83% profit. It is only 6 crore away to axe the profits earned by Abraham Ozler, which is the eighth most-profitable Malayalam film of 2024.

Here are the most profitable Malayalam Films Of 2024.

Premalu : 745.5% Manjummel Boys: 610% Kishkindha Kaandam : 493.5% Vaazha: 369.2% Sookshmadarshini: 179.2% Thalavan: 135% ARM: 113.33% Abraham Ozler: 110% Marco: 89.87%

