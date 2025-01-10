After waiting for long, Ram Charan’s Game Changer is finally out in theatres. With the goodwill of RRR in the kitty, the actor has arrived with another magnum opus after a gap of two years. Expectedly, fans are excited, and they have done their job by helping the film to post a solid collection through day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. Now, along with good footfalls throughout the day, the biggie is ready to register a huge start.

Charan has always been a known face down south, but RRR has taken his popularity to the next level. We have seen actors like Prabhas and Jr NTR enjoying the halo effect of SS Rajamouli’s film, and now, even Charan is expected to receive the same benefit. It won’t reach the Saaho and Devara levels, but the collection will be strong enough.

Ram Charan enjoys a massive fan base in the Telugu states, and it’s no surprise that his Game Changer has received strong pre-sales support from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Pre-sales worth 24 crore+ gross and over-the-counter ticket sales throughout the day from these two states are going to contribute the major chunk of business.

So, with the hiked ticket rates, strong showcasing, and some collection from the Hindi belt and other southern states, Game Changer aims to register a solid score of 55-60 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is an impressive start to the theatrical journey for a non-holiday regular Friday release.

With this, the Ram Charan starrer will dethrone Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru to register the biggest opening day collection among Sankranti releases. For those who don’t know, Sarileru Neekevvaru did a business of 45.70 crore net in 2020 and has been holding the record for the biggest start for a Sankranti release.

Meanwhile, the Shankar directorial has been allotted over 17,000 shows nationwide, with the Hindi version alone crossing the 7,000 mark. The runtime of the film is 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Game Changer Box Office Day 1 Final Advance Booking: Ram Charan Starrer Shows A Miraculous Jump Of 113% In 14 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News