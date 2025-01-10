We are done with the first half of the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, which forms a fine blend of entertainment and emotions. However, Ram emerged as the complete show-stealer in the first half, channeling high-octane emotions or appearing simply badass in the action sequences. The movie does exhibit some flaws but also maintains a gripping pace.

The plot revolves around Ram Nandan (Ram Charan) a no-nonsense IAS officer. He is a nightmare for all the corrupt politicians and gangsters. We realize he opted for this profession as a promise to his ladylove Deepika (Kiara Advani), who wanted him to channel his anger in the right direction. However, he soon gets intertwined in a web of politics and power play when it comes to the seat of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, especially warning the wrath of a corrupt minister, Mopi Dev (SJ Suryah). The film’s first half ends on a cliffhanger, which commands attention.

Apart from Ram Charan’s performance, the background score and the slick action sequences add immense mass appeal in the first half. The performances of the corrupt minister and the goons sometimes seem caricaturish. The chemistry between Ram and Kiara Advani has also not been fleshed out well, which we hope will make up for in the second half. Though visually appealing because of that Shankar touch, the songs don’t exactly strike a chord.

However, the first half is high on the entertainment quotient overall. We hope that the second half maintains this pace. So here is our quick post-interval review for Game Changer. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Pani: Joju George’s Directorial Debut Officially Gets OTT Release Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News