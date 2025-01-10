The wait is over as Ram Charan’s Game Changer is finally out in theatres. It was in the making for a long time, and now, after several delays, it’s out to entertain the audience. With extremely high expectations on the back, the film has successfully won the first battle, and that’s packing a solid advance booking for day 1. Before yesterday, the momentum was lacking, but a day before the release, the magnum opus turned the tables and posted a strong pre-sales number at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The debut collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan has got that initial momentum, with the star receiving support from the Telugu states. The day 1 advance booking in Andhra Pradesh closed at 15.17 crore gross, followed by Telangana’s 9.81 crore gross. These two states dominated over other states by a huge margin. However, despite the Shankar brand, Tamil Nadu is not up to the mark, with just 1.48 crore gross coming in through pre-sales.

Overall, Game Changer’s final advance booking gross for day 1 stands at a solid 31.60 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. This includes the sale of over 9.69 lakh tickets across the country. As mentioned above, the pre-sales are mainly backed by the Telugu states. This strong number has set the benchmark for the Sankranti releases.

Last year, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram was released on the occasion of Sankranti, and it registered impressive bookings of 24.90 crore gross for the opening day. As we can see, Game Changer has crossed it comfortably. It also crossed a biggie like Adipurush (26.50 crore gross).

As we reported yesterday, the Ram Charan starrer registered a day 1 advance booking worth 14.83 crore gross at the Indian box office until 10 a.m. IST. By today’s 12 a.m. IST, the number had reached 31.60 crores. This means that the biggie witnessed a miraculous jump of 113.08% in just 14 hours.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

