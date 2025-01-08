Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Game Changer. The film will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. Ram Charan is actively participating in promotions and as part of it, he appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK.

As per inside sources, during the show, it is heard that he admitted regretting one of his past movie roles. Balakrishna asked Ram if he regretted acting in any movie during his career. Ram Charan openly confessed that he regretted starring in the Bollywood remake of Zanjeer. In the original movie Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role.

Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Zanjeer. The movie was directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It was an action crime movie featuring Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu. The Telugu version was titled Thoofan. This film marked Ram Charan’s entry into Hindi cinema. It was also Priyanka Chopra’s debut in Telugu films.

The movie included several well-known actors. Sanjay Dutt, Srihari, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni played key roles. However, the film received poor reviews. It became one of the least successful movies in Ram Charan’s career.

The original Zanjeer was released in 1973. It was written by Salim–Javed and directed by Prakash Mehra. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a fearless police officer. This film is considered a classic in Indian cinema.

Going back to Game Changer. In this movie, he plays an IAS officer. The story revolves around his fight against corruption in politics. Shankar directed the film. Ram Charan will appear in dual roles portraying both father and son. Kiara Advani is the female lead in the movie.

