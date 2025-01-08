In 2024, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life emerged as one of the most emotionally impactful films. It portrays the profound physical and emotional transformation of a man enduring isolation, slavery, and starvation. Adapted from Benyamin’s acclaimed Malayalam novel of the same name, the story is inspired by the real-life experiences of Najeeb, a low-skilled immigrant worker from India.

The film garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success in its home market. Adding to its achievements, it has now been shortlisted for preliminary consideration at the 97th Academy Awards. Notably, the film has been included in the General Entry category, as opposed to the typical Foreign Language Film category often reserved for Asian submissions.

In an interactive session with Club FM, filmmaker Blessy shared insights into the challenges of promoting a Malayalam film for the Oscars, shedding light on the extensive costs involved. He explained that only a handful of people truly understand the intricacies of the Oscar process and its massive expenses.

Blessy revealed that during the first screening of Aadujeevitham in Los Angeles, only about 40 people attended, of which just three or four were Academy members. This single screening alone cost $40,000 (approximately ₹34 lakhs). He noted that if they had continued with additional screenings, the expenses could have escalated to ₹40-45 lakhs.

“This is something we cannot afford,” Blessy stated, emphasizing the financial strain such campaigns impose.

The film features stellar performances by Prithviraj Sukumaran, K.R. Gokul, and Jimmy Jean-Louis. The remarkable physical transformations of Prithviraj and K.R. Gokul, who reduced themselves to emaciated frames resembling walking skeletons, stand out as a testament to their dedication. The transition from the lush greenery of Kerala to the desolation of an unforgiving desert, surrounded only by animals and a relentless taskmaster, creates a haunting and heartbreaking visual. The movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

