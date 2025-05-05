Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobhana, is doing fantastic business at the worldwide box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has amassed a roaring sum so far and is on track to become the third 200 crore grosser in the history of Malayalam cinema. But before it gets there, it has already emerged as Mollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film, surpassing Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

Excellent run in India and overseas

After the solid opening weekend, the Mollywood crime thriller packed an excellent total during the second weekend. In India, it earned 5.40 crores on the second Friday, followed by 6.20 crores on Saturday. On the third Sunday, it earned around 9.20 crores, a drop of just 12.38% from the first Sunday’s 10.50 crores. So, it scored 20.80 crores during the second weekend.

Overall, Thudarum has raked in an impressive estimated total of 72.20 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Including taxes, it equals 85.19 crore gross. In the overseas market, it has earned an estimated blockbuster sum of 77.50 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a rocking 162.69 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 72.20 crores

India gross- 85.19 crores

Overseas gross- 77.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 162.69 crores

Thudarum is Mollywood’s 4th highest-grosser globally!

With 162.69 crore gross in the kitty, Thudarum has surpassed Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life‘s 160.08 crores to become the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. Very soon, it will also cross 2018’s 181 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Mollywood globally (gross collection):

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores 2018 (2023) – 181 crores Thudarum (2025) – 162.69 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores Aavesham (2024) – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores Premalu (2024) – 132.79 crores Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores ARM (2024) – 107.77 crores

Creates history in Kerala and globally!

With its unprecedented run, Thudarum has created history by becoming the first Malayalam film to earn 5 crore+ for 10 consecutive days in Kerala. Globally, it has become the first Malayalam film to earn 10 crore+ for 10 consecutive days. Truly insane!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

