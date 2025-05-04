A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black in the lead roles, is still minting impressive numbers despite several new releases arriving in theatres. It’s already a successful affair and very soon, it’ll cross the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. But before it happens, it has achieved an interesting feat as it crossed the returns of Aquaman in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 29 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jared Hess, the American fantasy adventure comedy film was theatrically released on April 4. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but those mixed reviews didn’t have much impact on the ticket-buying audience. As a result, it enjoyed a successful run by maintaining a stronghold for almost a month.

Inching closer to the $400 million milestone!

As per Box Office Mojo, A Minecraft Movie made $3.07 million on its fifth Friday, which is an impressive score. Including this, the 29-day collection stands at $387.58 million at the North American box office. The film is expected to earn $12-$14 million during the weekend. It’ll hit the $400 milestone next week.

A Minecraft Movie beats Aquaman in returns!

Reportedly, A Minecraft Movie is made on a budget of $150 million. Against this, it has already earned $387.58 million. If calculated, this equals 158.38% returns at the North American box office.

Aquaman, Jason Momoa’s highest-grossing film globally, was made on an estimated budget of $160 million. Against this cost, the film amassed $335.10 million in North America. If calculated, it made 109.43% returns in the domestic market. So, Jason’s latest release has surpassed his 2018 biggie in returns.

Worldwide box office update

Internationally, the Jason Momoa starrer has earned $457.60 million so far. Combined with the North American collection of $387.58 million, the worldwide box office collection of the film stands at $845.18 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thunderbolts North America Box Office Day 1: Opens With 23% Less Collection Than MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News