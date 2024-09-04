Jason Momoa, best known for playing Khal Drogo in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, once felt less talented while being in the same room as his Dune co-stars, especially Javier Bardem. The actor caught the eye with his performance as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 magnum opus Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet in the lead role. It won multiple Oscars and was one of the year’s highest-grossing films. He once admitted feeling intimidated by his co-stars of Dune, including Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

The actor also became popular as Aquaman in the former DC, but unfortunately, after James Gunn and Peter Safran became the co-heads of the DC Studios. Jason did not reprise his role in the sequel Dune 2, which came out this year. The 2021 movie had an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Josh Brolin is an Oscar-nominated actor, and Javier Bardem has won an Academy Award for his performance in No Country for Old Men. Josh and Javier have worked together and had great chemistry, which worried Momoa. Jason was intimated by Javier and Brolin. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly once, the Aquaman star shared his thoughts while working with so many talents in one movie, Dune.

Jason Momoa recalled, “My favorite day on set was definitely when we were all together when Javier walks in, and we meet Stilgar. It’ll go down in my top-five moments because I got to work with those heavy hitters.”

He explained, “I never stood and acted with that level of talent before. I’m definitely the s***ttiest one in the whole room, and I was really afraid that they’re going to find out. We were all very close, they were so sweet. But when the scene starts, he’s a whole different dude.” Jason Momoa confessed about being spellbound by Javier Bardem and praised him generously. The actor said, “He walks into that scene with so much mana, so much power. He didn’t miss a beat, just struts right in and eyes everyone down. I’m like, ‘I can’t. This guy’s rolling in like Mick Jagger, just so much confidence.’ He gets to me and looks at me, but we’re supposed to be friends, so I just have a little smile.”

The Game of Thrones star added, “It was just amazing to watch him stare down everyone. Him and Brolin, they’ve done films together, so they’re great. They’re locking horns, and I’m just standing there pinching myself and praying Denis is not going to go, ‘Uh, is it too late to recast?'”

Dune 2, the sequel to the 2021 film, was released earlier this year and is one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Jason Momoa was not in this movie, and it is unclear whether he will be in Dune 3.

