Dune: Part Two, or Dune 2, is presently the highest-grossing film of 2024, and no film has come close to dethroning it, not even Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. This has, however, made Denis Villeneuve upset that his sequel to the 2021 blockbuster is still ‘number one.’ Keep scrolling to learn more.

The summer releases include The Fall Guy, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Garfield Movie, and more. The Fall Guy was expected to kick off the summer box office, but it failed to do so, and Furiosa is also underperforming. Meanwhile, Denis’ movie created new records in 2024, and we all are waiting for another film to break them. It’s expected to get broken by MCU’s Deadpool and Wolverine, but it is over a month away from release.

According to Yahoo! News Dune 2 director Denis Villeneuve was honored with the Academy Icon Award at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards and was in Toronto for the event. There, he opened up about the glum summer box office. He appreciated Kirsten Dunst‘s Civil War in his comment. Villeneuve said, “I think we need movies that are theatrical experiences, that will fully embrace the power of the theatre, and I’m not just talking about Dune 2. Of course, I’m talking about many movies. A movie like Civil War, for instance, is a strong example of a movie that absolutely used the power of the theatre.”

The Dune 2 maker expressed gratitude that his film became a blockbuster. He added, “I was lucky that Part 2 did reach the audience; I wish it would happen more often, honestly.”

Denis Villeneuve added that he is disappointed that Dune 2 is still the highest-grossing film in 2024 so far. He said, “I’m disappointed to still be number one. … I hope soon that there will be other successes at the box office. I hope, sooner or later, that this summer box office will be much better.”

Dune 2’s box office reception-

Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, and it had a production budget of $190 million. The film featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the lead roles earned a solid $82.5 million on its debut weekend. In the North American box office, the film collected $282.1 million and $429.5 million overseas. Globally, Dune 2 collected $711.6 million, according to The Numbers.

More About Dune 2-

It is based on Frank Herbert’s works, and the official synopsis of the sequel reads, “The mythic journey of Paul Atreides continues as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

