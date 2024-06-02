After much speculation, Disney has provided clarity, and Johnny Depp is out of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6. The news created an uproar among fans, but honestly, the studios had abandoned him shortly after Amber Heard‘s allegations, so we weren’t shell-shocked. Did you know this co-star was probably the only one from the cast and crew who stood up for him? Scroll below for all the updates!

Ex-wife Amber Heard accused Johnny of domestic violence one year after their marriage in May 2016. She also gained a restraining order against him. The actor faced a massive boycott in Hollywood and was dropped out of many big projects. This includes Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts 3, among others.

Many wouldn’t remember, but among the flock of celebrities who stood up for Johnny Depp, one was Kevin McNally. He played the role of Mr Gibbs across all five Pirates Of The Caribbean films. After the superstar lost a libel case in the UK in 2020 and began losing films, his co-star came to his rescue.

Kevin McNally told Express, “I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no ‘Pirates’ franchise. And there’s probably a lot of truth in that.”

Well, we agree! We cannot imagine a Pirates Of The Caribbean film without Captain Jack Sparrow either. It is now to be seen how Disney is planning its future and surprises us!

On the professional front, Johnny Depp has been busy with Modi. He marks his directorial debut with the upcoming biographical drama film based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. It stars Riccardo Scamarcio in the leading role, along with Al Pacino, Luisa Ranieri, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, Benjamin Lavernhe, and Sally Phillips.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting Hollywood pieces!

Must Read: When Tom Holland Confused Mark Wahlberg’s Massage Tool As An Adult Toy: “I Thought It Was The Type Of Self-Pleasure”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News