Johnny Depp has been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, whose trailer was just released. Though it was already known that Depp will be stepping down, but the wizarding world fans are still not okay with this, despite Mikkelsen being a brilliant choice for the role as well.

The new trailer of the third instalment of the Fantastic Beast series features a lot more of Jude Law’s Dumbledore, brings back Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Ezra Miller as Credence, and many more actors. It also puts focus on Hogwarts, while Grindelwald gets stronger by the minute to fight against the muggles.

There is also something that a Harry Potter fan can immediately point their fingers to in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’s trailer, and that is the similarity between Potter and Dumbledore’s relationship with Newt’s. Even though the film brings back an exciting tale from an important event in the wizarding world, fans are still upset over the casting change. For the unversed, Johnny Depp played the role of Grindelwald in the first two parts.

Watch the trailer here:

He was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in 2020 due to Johnny Depp’s infamous case involving his ex-wife claiming that the actor abused her. Several fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore. Through the tweets, it is safe to say that people still prefer the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as the dark wizard, even though Mikkelsen embodies the role nicely as well.

Read some of the tweets here:

#johnnydeppismygrindelwald what he put in the character can never be erased. his charisma, the eye, HIS choices of what Grindelwald should look and act. That is Johnny Depp. He did his best, as always. pic.twitter.com/66tg9j4US8 — Viviana Rasputin (@xhyuck) December 13, 2021

JOHNNY DEPP IS THE ONE AND ONLY GELLERT GRINDELWALD! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/5qp9pmwSRE — Marussia00157🥋 (@Marussia15) December 13, 2021

No hate on Mads Mikkelsen but Johnny Depp will always be my Gellert Grindelwald. 😭 #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/hBo2ApoaCE — 𝚖𝚊𝚏𝚜 🌸🎀 (@tellmeyourworst) December 12, 2021

johnny depp as grindelwald >>> pic.twitter.com/BrTCbyxWA8 — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) December 13, 2021

The world owes an apology to Johnny Depp. — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) December 13, 2021

Hate that they recast Johnny Depp in the fantastic beast series but Mads Mikkelsen is the perfect one to fill in for Grindlewald — Jack Lambert⚡️ (@JL2hunnid) December 14, 2021

While the other exciting things that the new trailer shows are Dan Fogler’s muggle baker Jacob receiving a wand, the room of requirement, Albus’ brother Aberforth and a lot more action.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore is set to hit the theatres in April 2022, and even though Johnny Depp is replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, it is interesting to see the ‘Another Round’ actor take up the role.

