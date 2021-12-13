The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for linking its shows and movies via its post-credits scenes. Any MCU fan will always stay right until the theatres’ lights come on as there is always something in store for them. The same was true for Black Widow as it set the stage for the next, Hawkeye.

Advertisement

The post-credit scene of Black Widow, which saw Florence Pugh’s Yelena put on the trail of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye. While this was a surprise for fans of the MCU, it also turned out to be a surprise for the writing staff of Hawkeye. In a recent chat, Hawkeye head writer Jonathan Igla recalled having to stay quiet about a moment involving Yelena and Clint Barton.

Advertisement

For those who haven’t been keeping up, in the mid-credits scene of Black Widow, Yelenaapearance in the studios’ Hawkeye series was teased and we finally saw her make an appearance in the last episode. As per a THR report, when Marvel put this scene into the film, team Hawkeye was already writing Yelena into their show, after head writer Jonathan Igla was lobbied to include her in the series. According to the report, one day, Igla got word from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige that Black Widow would include a post-credit scene leading into Hawkeye, but he had to keep that to himself to preserve the secret as long as possible.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hawkeye writer Jonathan Igla said, “There was a length of time where I wasn’t supposed to share it with the rest of the writing staff. There were a handful of things like that, which was challenging. I did my best. I like to think that I’m an honest broker and if somebody tells me not to share something, even if I think, ‘Well the writing staff really needs to know this,’ then I’m just going to trust their process …. I kept it under my hat for a while.”

While team Hawkeye didn’t know about this, team Black Widow too was in the dark. This development was kept from Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson, who said he was told to write a scene in which Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) puts Yelena on the hunt for Clint Barton, but was not told why. Pearson, while speaking about the same in July, said, “They told me, ‘and then at the end, this is the target.’ And I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They were like, ‘Don’t worry about it. You don’t have to know that,’”. “I was like, ‘Who am I screwing over? Something is going on! I don’t have an answer for this.’ They were like, ‘You don’t need to. We are going to figure that out.’ I remember writing it and feeling super guilty. ‘I hope whatever writer is working on this next chapter is going to be OK with what I’ve done to them.”

While Marvel’s Black Widow was released in July this year, the first episode of Hawkeye premiered on November 24, 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Tom Holland & Zendaya Have A Perfect Role In Mind For Timothée Chalamet In The Spider-Man Franchise, Can You Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube