The Marvel Cinematic Universe saw a shift in its style with the release of Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The movie that brought a whole new vibrant world to life also brought actor Simu Liu to the MCU. As soon as he took over the mantle and gave an impressive performance, the man became a worldwide heartthrob and he had an extended fandom in no time. While his stunts and martial arts talent did leave mark on the audience, Liu has now revealed he almost threw up after the auditions.

Advertisement

Simu Liu is an actor with a good resume. Recently while talking about breaking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi, he recalled the audition where he was not even told about Martial arts by director Daniel Destin Cretton. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

As per We Got This Covered, Simu Liu said, “At no point did he bring up the martial arts. At no point did he bring up the need to be anything other than human. He was looking for somebody who really exemplified the uncomfortable, insecure, anxiety of what it means to be a human being. I came out of the casting office literally feeling like I was going to throw up because I never thought that I had a chance before that moment. After meeting him, I was, ‘Oh, I think I nailed this thing.’”

Meanwhile, it was recently when Simu Liu recalled the life-changing call he got from Kevin Feige. “I remember that call very, very distinctly, though. It was July 16th, 2019, about 6:30 p.m., early evening. I had just woken up from a nap, and I was in my underwear, eating shrimp crackers. My dog was napping in my apartment, and I just remember getting a call from an unknown number in Burbank, California. And just hearing Kevin Feige’s beautiful, booming voice on the other end, telling me that my life was going to change forever, was pretty memorable,” Liu said.

Shangi Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings sequel is already under works as we speak. The studio has given a green signal and Simu Liu is coming back. Stay tuned.

Must Read: Benedict Cumberbatch Once Said His Name Sounds Like A “Fart In A Bath” – Watch Hilarious Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube