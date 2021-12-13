Tom Holland and Zendaya have an ingenious idea for a future Spider-Man casting. The actors want Timothée Chalamet to be a villain! For the people living under a rock, Holland’s newest film as the Spidey superhero, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is about to hit the theatres. Both the film and the actor are gathering quite a buzz around them.

The third standalone Spidey film of Tom and the fourth movie of MCU Phase 4, No Way Home brings back several classic villains like Alfred Molina’s Dr. Otto Octavius, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman.

Now, the lead starrer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, wants to see Timothée Chalamet as a Spidey villain. While speaking to the Associated Press, Holland referenced the Call Me By Your Name star, and he “would be a good Harry Osborn.” Then the Dune actress explained how her former co-star could fit into the MCU.

“I don’t know. People want him to be [Harry] Osborn. I think he would be a good friend of Spider-Man – or foe of Spider-Man!” Zendaya said. For those unversed, the character was previously played by James Franco and Dane DeHaan in the older Spider-Man films. Tom Holland added, “I think it would be good to bring him in as a [friend of Spider-Man], and then he kind of becomes bad. And then he could be a villain. He’d be a good villain!” while talking about Timothée Chalamet.

The Avengers: Endgame actor also added some spice to the storyline and suggested a love triangle between the three characters. “Maybe he comes for MJ and I’m like, ‘Whoa, Harry! You better watch where you’re movin’ around my girl, bro!'” he jokingly said. The actress commented that it would be Chalamet’s “origin story!”

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon would love to see Timothée Chalamet in the MCU, and honestly, so would we. More so as Harry Osborn!

