Justin Timberlake is an American singer, composer and actor who has, over the years, come to be one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with a sales record of over 88 million records worldwide. But did you know that the singer was mixed in a huge controversy in which he accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on live television during the super bowl halftime show?

Let’s check out what had happened

The Super Bowl XXXVIII’s halftime show was broadcast live from Texas on 1st February 2004 on the CBS television network. Well, the show is remembered for one notable incident, which was when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on the live television show. Since then this event was called as Nipplegate or Janetgate incident and caused a lot of controversies around the singer. The whole situation caused so many of issues for both the singers for a long time. However it was Janet who was forced to take on all the blame and apologize, and Justin was let’s just say given a free pass!

Janet Jackson was scrutinized to a point where she was dropped out of shows like Grammy’s and was blacklisted from radio shows and TV shows during that time, whereas Justin Timberlake did all other things freely and wasn’t questioned much!

Highly atrocious!

After that in 2006, Justin had issued an apology towards Janet while appearing for an interview with MTV, saying how he regret not standing by her during those difficult times.

Well, recently, clearing himself in the situation Justin confessed that he “stumbled through” the post criticisms of the scandal and that he also faced a lot of heat for not doing anything relating to defending Janet from the atrocious backlash she was receiving from the incident.

Talking about the same, Timberlake said, “I had my wires crossed and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, ‘OK, well you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it.”

The singer also claimed, “I don’t know that a lot of people know that [I and Janet made peace].” He added, “I mean I don’t think it’s my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Yikes, we feel really sad for Janet in the whole situation!

At present, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel were blessed with a second baby in 2020. Now he lives in a family of 4 with his wife, daughter, Silas Randall Timberlake, and son, Phineas Timberlake. Whereas Janet Jackson recently had her ‘State Of The World Tour.’

