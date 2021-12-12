Tom Holland farted on Zendaya while filming a wire stunt. Shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home is more than just a breeze for the actors, especially Holland, who had to spend hours in the tight Spidey suit, which he said makes you look small from the parts that you don’t want to. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the upcoming Marvel movie is making quite a buzz.

One of the biggest reasons contributing to the unbelievable hype around it is the rumours and leaks. Several people believe that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear in the film, even though everyone involved in the film has denied this.

Meanwhile, as we reach closer to the release day of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, along with the other cast members, is going around promoting it. While appearing on SiriusXM’s Town Hall, the actor said that he broke wind while filming a wire stunt with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon during Spider-Man: Homecoming. “I farted,” Holland admitted.

“Yeah, I farted on [Zendaya], unfortunately. It’s tough, the suit’s tight. The harness squeezes it out,” Tom Holland added. Jacob Batalon chimed in, “It squeezes your intestines.” While the actress said, “It was very obvious. I felt the rattle.” According to Holland, he “immediately” admitted fault and apologized, “That’s my bad!”

After being asked if it was awkward as the incident happened while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, the three co-stars denied it. Tom said, “No, I don’t think so. I think it would’ve been a really good talking point, and we would’ve talked about it in the press then,” Tom said. “So we’re talking about it in the press now.”

Maybe Zendaya doesn’t mind Tom Holland farting around her now that the two are a couple. Other than the three co-stars, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and many more actors will be a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

