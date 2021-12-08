Kannada cinema lovers on social media are celebrating after their favourite popular actress Pooja Hegde, who made it big in the Telugu and Tamil film industries stated that she is proud about her roots.

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde was in Bengaluru to launch an awards event, when she said that she loved the fact that she hailed from Karnataka and the coastal town of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district.

Advertisement

Pooja maintained that she grew up in Mumbai, yet she always insisted that she was from Karnataka, born and brought up in Mumbai. She said she was very happy to have come from a state that has produced great talent for Indian cinema.

Pooja, who made her acting debut in 2016 in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Mohenjo Daro’, added that whenever Karnataka is mentioned, people ask her if there is something in the water that produces so many beautiful actresses and good-looking women.

A much sought-after actress in Tollywood today, Pooja said she was ready to act in a Kannada movie if she’s approached with a good script. That was music to the ears of her fans in her original home state.

Previously, Pooja Hegde talked about being a part of different film industries across India, Pooja said, “God has been really kind to have given me the opportunity to showcase my talent in different film industries and be given so much love by the audience. I always wanted to be known as an Indian actor and not let the barrier of language restrict my work. The idea is to do good work, work hard and prove your credibility”.

Must Read: Jagame Thandiram: Video Of Owl Dancing To Dhanush’s ‘Rakita Rakita’ Song Wins The Internet!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube