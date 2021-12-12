Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the most awaited movies of this year from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the third movie featuring Tom Holland as the lead character Peter Parker. Well, we all know that Tom as a person is quite charming, a very merry-go kinda guy, but did know that the actor had played a hilarious yet nasty prank on the film’s producer Mitch Bell?

Advertisement

So let’s see what the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor actually did.

Advertisement

Tom Holland had revealed a prank that he had made on his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ producer Mitch Bell. The actor claimed that during a recent visit on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he fooled the producer by making him believe that a bottle of lubricant was really handed sanitizer!

According to Screen Rant Tom Holland said that “We were on set and Mitch Bell was there, one of our big Marvel producers. He’s in charge of the money, so a COVID shutdown for him is a very serious thing and he’s taking it very seriously. And this bottle of lube does suspiciously look like a bottle of hand sanitizer. So he walks over and he’s chatting to me and he’s like, “Hey, man can I get some of that hand sanitizer?” And I look at my brother Harry and I’m like, “This is about to be golden.” So I’m squeezing all this stuff on him, squeezing it, and he walks off and you can see him on set like, “This goddamn hand sanitizer won’t go.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark Tom‘s 6th appearance as the friendly neighbourhood spiderman, his first being the time when Tony Stark introduced him in Captain America: Civil War. No Way Home also stars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned along with Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

Well if the said rumours going around the movie come to be true then, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also make their appearances as their versions of Spiderman.

Are you excited to watch Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Starrer To Have A Potential Surprise Cameo Of Tom Hardy? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube