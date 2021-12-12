Tom Hardy may have a cameo in Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections. The upcoming fourth instalment in the Matrix franchise comes nearly 20 years after the sci-fi trilogy ended. It was confirmed in 2019 that Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity for the fourth part. While also bringing back Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe and Lambert Wilson’s Merovingian.

Meanwhile, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing a younger Morpheus, Jonathan Groff is the new Agent Smith, and Priyanka Chopra is the grown-up Sati. Now, words are flying around that The Dark Knight Rises actor will be seen in the film as well.

According to Den of Geek, Jessica Henwick, who plays Bugs in the Keanu Reeves starrer, revealed that Tom Hardy was shooting his film Venom: Let There Be Carnage at the same time as the production of The Matrix Resurrections was going on. Henwick said this allowed her to meet Hardy and film something with him. She also revealed that the actor and her would run through the background of a few different shots, thus allowing Hardy to make a cameo.

However, she is not sure if those shots made the cut or not. “We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy. And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut,” Jessica Henwick. Even if the cuts do make it to the Keanu Reeves starrer, the chances are that Hardy’s cameo will be extremely tiny and would have to be seen through a close inspection.

“I can’t wait to get a digital copy of the film, because I’m actually in the background in a bunch of scenes as me, Jess,” Henwick added. “So if someone zooms in, they’ll be like, ‘Wait. Is that Bugs in the background, in the mob, running?’” she continued. The actress also revealed that sometimes she would go to the sets of The Matrix Resurrections only to watch Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss act.

If Tom Hardy does make a cameo, it will make The Matrix Resurrections all the more exciting than it already is. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski and will be released on 22nd December.

