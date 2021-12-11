Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most-followed celebrities of the pop world, not just for her ‘girl boss’ attitude but also for her bold sense of style. The singer also runs a makeup and clothing empire which earns her a huge revenue every year. As a part of the promotion of her latest collection, the singer dropped sizzling topless pictures, making the internet go wild within just a few minutes.

For the unversed, RiRi has lately been in the news for pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with a small baby bump at a ceremony in Barbados. Fans were convinced that the singer is pregnant with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky’s child but she was quick to refute the rumours when they slipped out of hand. In a conversation going viral on Instagram, she can be seen making it clear that pregnancy speculations are untrue and as baseless as previous rumours.

In the picture shared on Rihanna’s lingerie line Instagram handle, Savage X Fenty, she can be spotted holding up a cotton T-shirt to cover her torso while the rest of the body is bare. In the background, a vinyl record player can be spotted along with a few more aesthetic items like a painting and a simple lamp.

Rihanna’s white T-Shirt has been paired with a bunch of belts which give her look a gothic effect. Her long red nails stand in contrast with the piece of garment as she holds her bust with both hands, flaunting her stunning tattoos. The Wild Thoughts singer’s long blond ombre hair and the layered pearl necklace can be seen giving the attire a unique touch. Rihanna’s ruby coloured glossy lipstick and prominent eye makeup goes well with the overall look, making the bright T-shirt stand out.

A pun-oriented caption was also added to the post which read, “We got issues this holiday szn…#theRIHissue that is. Hit the Stories & u can too. #TisTheSavage.” Have a look.

