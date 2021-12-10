Jennifer Aniston On Hollywood: "It's Slowly Becoming About TikTok & Instagram Followers"

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who shot to global fame as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’, believes the industry has changed dramatically over recent years.

Advertisement

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t know what the industry is anymore. It’s not the same industry that it used to be. It’s not that glamorous anymore. It’s slowly becoming about TikTok and Instagram followers.”

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston said, “It’s like, we’re hiring now based on followers, not talent? Oh, dear. And I’m losing touch. I’m not great at going, ‘I’m going to stay relevant and join TikTok’.”

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019 and became the fastest user to reach one million followers.

Discussing her relationship with social media, she said: “I used to say, can’t I just join Twitter for a day and say ‘Debunk’ or ‘That’s b******t’? The answer was no, because then people respond and you have to follow up, and I was like, ‘Well, that sounds terrible. I don’t want to do that’.”

Despite this, the actress previously shared that she generally enjoys interacting with her fans.

Jennifer Aniston said: “Most of the time I genuinely enjoy the exchange. Ninety per cent of the people are happy and excited.”

“Every now and then you’ll encounter someone who is rude or entitled, with a ‘Well, you asked for it’ attitude. If I’m in the middle of dinner, no, I don’t want you to take my picture.

“I try to have a rule: I only take photos with kids. It was a hard boundary for me to create because people get really pissed off at you. But you have to have limits. Otherwise, you’ll just be standing there doing selfies on a corner for decades.”

Must Read: Michael B Jordan On Losing The Title Of ‘S*xiest Man Alive’ To Paul Rudd: “It Was A Little Rude, Disrespectful…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube