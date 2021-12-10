Michael B Jordan has something to say about Paul Rudd dethroning him as the S*xiest Man Alive. For the unversed, the Avengers: Endgame actor earned the title last month, which came as a shock to a lot of people. Just before he was crowned with the title, Chris Evans was making the news for being rumoured to be the frontrunner in the list.

Advertisement

Several actors like Ryan Reynolds and Bill Murray replied to this. Moreover, Rudd also revealed that his wife thinks Keanu Reeves was more deserving of it and said that she would have voted for him instead.

Advertisement

Now, Michael B Jordan has something to say on the same. Jordan was titled as the S*xiest Man Alive last year. While appearing on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Jordan was asked by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about passing the “S*xiest” mantle to Paul Rudd. “I mean, they just throw you out. Like, two weeks ago, I was all the rave, and now, I’m just ‘former Sexiest Man Alive,” Jordan said.

“Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn’t give you a heads up, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it’s Paul Rudd, so.…” added Michael B Jordan. The actor then further explained how his loved ones reacted to his S*xiest Man Alive status last year. Jordan said that it was “a gift and a curse,” and added, “To all my friends it’s just a target on your back, you know? The group chats, I mean, all the memes and the GIFs — they just have a ball with just giving me crap.”

When Rudd received the title, the actor had told People, “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me. He added, “I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

Other than Paul Rudd and Michael B Jordan, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, Dwayne Johnson, and many more celebs have been titled as the S*xiest Man Alive.

Must Read: Zendaya Takes A Dig At Tom Holland For Spoiling Iron Man’s Death In Avengers: Endgame Having A Hilarious Banter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube