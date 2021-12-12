Scarlett Johansson is one of the successful actresses in Hollywood who has been featured multiple times on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. She has been referred to as one of the world’s most attractive women and labelled as an s*x symbol. She is also a prominent brand endorser and supports several charitable causes.

The actress’s personal life has been widely reported in the media. While she is happily married to comedian and anchor Colin Jost since 2020, she was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and businessman Romain Dauriac. She once revealed a kinky frame of mind.

Back when Scarlett Johansson was engaged to be married to Ryan Reynolds, she admitted to having a kinky fantasy. Contactmusic quoted her as saying, “S*x in a car. If I were in a really raunchy frame of mind wanting something crazy and kinky, the back seat would be it.”

The Black Widow actress and her husband Colin Jost welcomed their first child together, son Cosmo, in August 2021. While the two refrains from talking much about their private family life, the actress gave an update on her baby boy to People. She said, “He’s great. He’s tiny. He’s making all the fun discoveries, like feet. Feet! Who knew? They’re there!”

Scarlett Johansson said that her four-month-old son is doing “everything” to his feet, “stare at them, pull on them, chew on them.” She also added, “It’s just unbelievable. I mean, can you imagine you never realized you had feet and then you looked down and there they are? You’re like, ‘Whoa.’”

The Marriage Story star also has a daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, from her previous marriage with Romain Dauriac. She revealed that her daughter is starting to make the connection that her mother is a famous actor. “I think she’s pretty excited about the fact that I’m in Sing 2. Although it’s probably more abstract to her. Like she just recently figured out how animated movies work because that’s kind of a surreal, kind of concept.”

