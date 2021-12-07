Not just her on screen characters, but Florence Pugh has managed to make fans for her real candid self too. The actor who has been a part of acclaimed films including Little Woman and Midsommar, rose to unprecedented fame with the release of Marvel’s Black Widow that also starred Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. Everyone knows by now that Pugh as Yelena Belova will be taking over the Black Widow mantle as she takes the story ahead from where ScaJo left. But turns out our new Agent recently fainted.

Well, Florence’s Instagram page is a fun place to be. She keeps on sharing some funny and quirky life updates. In the latest episode of Pugh and her adventures with life, the actor revealed a rather funny incident where she went to get a new piercing. But wait, the shocking part is that while getting it done she fainted.

Yes, you heard us right. Pugh herself took to her social media front and shared the story and also pictures of her new piercing. Read on to know everything you should about the same. Also do not miss the pictures.

Sharing pictures Florence Pugh took while getting the piercing done, but she also had a lollipop in her mouth. Revealing why in her caption, she wrote, “When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint. Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS. Warning- last slide will make your stomach scream.”

Meanwhile, talking about playing Yelena Belova and taking the Black Widow mantle ahead Florence Pugh in a chat with The Indian Express said, “I was so touched that she is a character that’s loved and followed by so many. And she is Black Widow’s younger sister, so that’s a big role to kind of step into. I was really excited by the possibility of making a new silhouette of a woman in the MCU. There was potential to create new conversations, have new stories and make new moments for women.”

