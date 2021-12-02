Scarlett Johansson has opened up about her Black Widow lawsuit with Disney, and the actress wants everyone to know their worth and stand up for themselves. The feud between the actress and the studio may go down as one of the most infamous suits in Hollywood. Several Marvel fans were torn apart until the lawsuit was settled in September.

For the unversed, Johansson filed a lawsuit against the company alleging that the company’s decision to release the movie on Disney+ violated a stipulation in her contract that ensured that the film would solely release theatrically.

Now, Scarlett Johansson has once again spoken about the feud with Disney over the release of Black Widow with The Associated Press while on the red carpet for the American Cinematheque tribute in her honour. “I think it’s important in general to know your own worth and stand up for yourself,” the Avengers Endgame actress said.

“I think, you know, in this industry, I’ve been working for such a long time. It’s been almost 30 years and so I’ve seen … there’s so much that has shifted over those 30 years,” Scarlett Johansson added. “I think sometime before, maybe, you would feel, ‘Oh gosh. If I stand up for myself, I might never work again. Or I might be blacklisted in some way,'” she said.

Johansson continued, “Thankfully, that’s changing in the zeitgeist. And honestly, I think that happening in an industry that’s as huge and universal as the entertainment industry and is really important if I lead that charge.”

Even though everything was settled between Scarlett Johansson and Disney, there has been no indication if the actress will reprise her role as Black Widow. Marvel CEO Kevin Feige previously revealed that a top-secret project is in motion between the MCU and Johansson.

