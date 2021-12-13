Six weeks after the Diwali release of Sooryavanshi, there is another event film finally arriving in theatres. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees an early release this Thursday and one expects a very good start for the franchise which has been quite popular in India for a couple of decades now.

Of course, the actors (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, now Tom Holland) who plays the superhero in this franchise has changed over the years but the love for the Marvel hero has only multiplied ever since Marvel’s Avengers franchise turned into a rampage in India. Though Spider-Man is seen in a cameo there, to witness him in a full-fledged role is a different high altogether.

All of this should ensure that Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in 16-18 crores range this Thursday. One can well imagine that had this been a regular Friday release then an even bigger opening would have been guaranteed. All said and done, the industry can well brave up for a bountiful extended weekend ahead.

Are you excited to witness Spider-Man: No Way Home at the theatres?

