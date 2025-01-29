Armie Hammer is slowly working his way back into Hollywood after the infamous ‘cannibalism’ scandal that nearly destroyed his career. Still, his latest role choice reveals how far he’s fallen from the top.

The actor, once one of Hollywood’s most promising stars, has recently signed on for a project with Uwe Boll, often regarded as one of the worst directors in the industry, per RadarOnline.

Armie Hammer: Embracing the Fall From Grace

Despite the embarrassment, the 38-year-old is pushing forward. Sources close to him reveal that while hesitating about accepting such a low-profile role, he’s determined not to give up.

Hammer’s fall from grace began after rape allegations surfaced and leaked texts detailing his disturbing fantasies, including references to cannibalism and violence, went viral.

Though the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer was never formally charged due to a lack of evidence, the damage to his reputation has lingered.

Armie Hammer: From Hollywood Fame to Selling Timeshares

In the years since the scandal, Hammer even had to sell timeshares in the Cayman Islands just to make ends meet. The actor’s choices now are far removed from the A-list projects he once starred in. Instead, he’s taking roles in lower-budget, forgettable films.

“The parts he’s being offered aren’t A-list – they’re more like C movies,” one insider told the outlet. “But he’s looking for any way to get back in the business, even if it means a role in a vigilante thriller that probably no one will want to see. He may be boasting that the industry is showing him some sympathy, but it’s been an uphill struggle to get back to where he wants to be, and he’s not even close.”

The insider added, Still, many people thought he got a raw deal and are willing to give him a chance, and he’s grateful for it.”

