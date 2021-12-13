Keanu Reeves’ head was slammed into a wall during a fight scene by his The Matrix Resurrections co-star Jonathan Groff. The fourth instalment of the sci-fi film series is coming back after nearly 20 years. Keanu is reprising his role as Neo, while Groff will be playing the role of Agent Smith.

Advertisement

The upcoming film will see a few original cast making a comeback, like Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. Meanwhile, there is some new addition to the team, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus and Priyanka Chopra as a grown-up Sati.

Advertisement

Recently, while discussing filming intense fight scenes with Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Groff recalled that when filming a scene that would have seen Smith smash Neo’s head into a wall while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. According to the report, Lana Wachowski, the director of The Matrix Resurrections, suggested Groff should place his finger below Reeves’ eyeball when striking to improve the action for the camera, with the Speed actor approving of the change.

“Lana’s like, ‘If you could do an open palm and put your finger right underneath Keanu’s eyeball and then smash his face into the wall, that would be great for camera,” Jonathan Groff shared. The actor then praised the working environment on the scene with Keanu Reeves and discussed the trust involved in creating the sequence and the respect shared between everyone during filming.

“I look at Keanu, and he just gave me the nod, like, ‘Go for it.’ And the trust! I mean, I have to spin in a circle, slap my hand on his face, and then smash it into the thing. I feel like there’s so much love and respect that is swapped in those moments,” Groff added.

With Jonathan Groff playing the role of Agent Smith, it’s clear that he and Keanu Reeves must have intense fighting sequences throughout the movie as the two arch-enemies trade blows once more in The Matrix Resurrections. The film will be hitting the theatres and HBO Max on 22nd December.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Predictions: Tom Holland Starrer To Take A Very Good Start

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube