Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu was offended that nobody thought he’d be in the upcoming Tom Holland film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the Phase 4 hit Shang-Chi earlier this year and rose to global prominence after it. While No Way Home is yet to be released next week, the actor has something to say about it.

For the unversed, many fans speculate that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are going to appear in the movie. Though Garfield has denied this several times, people are still not convinced and will just have to watch the movie to know the truth.

Moreover, Tom Hardy’s Venom and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange also have roles in the Tom Holland movie, with the former being prominent in the film. Amongst all of this, Simu Liu took to Twitter to express how he felt after no one asked about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even though he previously played the character for children’s birthday parties.

“Having played the role of Spider-Man at birthday parties in and around the Greater Toronto Area, I’m a little offended nobody thought I was going to be in No Way Home,” Simu Liu said in the tweet. “There’s definitely a pocket universe somewhere, that’s all I’m saying,” he added while talking about being offended over not being asked about his role in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Having played the role of Spider-Man at birthday parties in and around the Greater Toronto Area, I'm a little offended nobody thought I was going to be in No Way Home — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, as we get closer to the release date of the movie, the fans’ excitement has been growing intensely, especially after the pre-booking sites crashed due to the hype when the tickets for the movie went live. Several moviegoers who couldn’t get tickets then took to Twitter as well to express their thoughts.

Even though not as Spider-Man, Marvel fans would want to see Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi cross paths with the wall-crawler in the future, especially since a new trilogy with Tom Holland has been confirmed by the Studios.

