Iron Man’s star Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t know about Marvel’s newest Disney+ show, Hawkeye. The actress has a long history within the MCU, following her first appearance as Tony Stark’s assistant turned wife, Pepper Potts. Her character was then featured in several Marvel films across the years, including the Iron Man trilogy and Avengers: Endgame.

Previously, when the news of Harry Styles joining the MCU broke out, Paltrow looked back at the time when she starred in the superhero films. The actress said that the singer’s debut in Marvel makes her want to dip her toes back in the franchise.

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram to divulge in a Q&A session on her stories. While answering a question regarding the series Hawkeye featuring Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner, Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and more. The actress had difficulty remembering the Disney+ series. “Have you watched the Hawkeye series??” the question read.

“No, what is that?” answered Gwyneth Paltrow. Marvel fans were quick to fill the star in on this latest MCU installment, Hawkeye.

Some wondered if she was simply joking about having not heard of the show. This is not the first time that the actress has forgotten about a contribution to the franchise.

Once before, as per the reports online, the Se7en actress forgot that she was featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and even though she had a small cameo in it, the Iron Man director Jon Favreau had a hard time reminding her.

Another time that Gwyneth Paltrow had a hard time remembering something about an MCU project was back in 2019. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reported that the Iron Man actress was very confused by Samuel L Jackson’s presence at the funeral scene in Avengers: Endgame, implying that she was unaware of Jackson’s Nick Fury character entirely.

