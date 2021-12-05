Tom Holland reveals how much of a hassle is his Spider-Man suit and a hack he found to drink coffee while wearing it. The actor is set to appear as the superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is just a few days away from its release. The film has garnered a huge hype around it as rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining the team leaked all over the internet.

Other than Holland, Zendaya, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, J.K. Simmons, and many more actors are a part of the Marvel movie, and it is directed by Jon Watts.

While talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Graham Norton Show, Tom Holland discussed the ways in which he is able to stay cool while in the spidey suit on set. The actor explained that there are batteries in the back of the helmet and that there are fans in the eyes that “supposedly cool [him] down,” though they only “worked once.”

“[With the suit on, I can eat] some things.… Essentially they put – so the eyes pop out. And there used to be these fans. I remember them bragging about they added in these fans that you could click, and it would supposedly cool me down,” Tom Holland said and continued, “They worked once. I have these hot batteries in my helmet that I put my head-on. But there’s a hole underneath the eye socket where we used to be able to feed a tube down, and I could drink without taking the suit off because it takes a lot of time.”

Recently, when the tickets for the movie went live on the pre-booking sites in the US, fans got agitated as they were unable to get theirs because of the site crash caused by the rush. Many took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same.

However, now there is a piece of good news for the Marvel enthusiasts as the MCU confirmed a new Spidey trilogy with Tom Holland. Meanwhile, moviegoers can enjoy Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17th December.

