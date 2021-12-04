Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he once made a fan faint just by speaking to her. The actor gained popularity across the globe after playing the role of Harry Potter in the eight films from the franchise. There have been several incidents between the actor and his fans, including one time when his co-actor Evanna Lynch, aka Luna Lovegood, revealed about being Daniel’s hard-core fan.

Now, Radcliffe has opened up about some of the bizarre side effects of his fame when he made a fan faint.

While appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Daniel Radcliffe told a story about how accidentally touching the arm of a young fan at a publicity event caused her to faint. “I was visiting a Japanese school for a publicity thing … and I literally brushed a young girl [on the arm] while I was walking past her, and I said, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ And boom! Fainted,” Radcliffe revealed. “I had brushed her and spoken to her, and [it] was too much. And she fainted,” Daniel said.

Even though Daniel Radcliffe added that, despite the encounter being strange, he had to take a moment to enjoy it. “Because that doesn’t last forever,” the actor continued. “Like, when you have a moment like that, you’ve kind of got to take in how weird and cool that is.”

Previously Daniel said, “I do have a thing sometimes where I meet kids now, and their parents will bring them up to me, and they’ll be like ‘this is Harry Potter’, and the kids will be like ‘no it’s not’,” Radcliffe admitted to Comicbook. “It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says, ‘you were a huge part of my childhood.'”

Currently, the Harry Potter cast and crew, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, and Chris Columbus, are gearing up for the reunion.

