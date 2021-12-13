Tom Holland thinks Spider-Man: No Way Home is like an Avengers movie. One of the biggest films of this year, the upcoming Spidey film, has created a rumble of thunder, and as it reaches closer to the release day, fans from across the world are excited to watch it. The movie not only brings back former Spidey villains, but rumours are flying around that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might appear in the film.

Moreover, the film also connects the fate of the superhero from Avengers: Endgame and will see Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange and Tom Hardy’s Venom. Considering everything, it was expected for the upcoming film to be compared to Marvel’s biggest movie ever.

While appearing on The Project to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland said, “It absolutely did [feel bigger than past Spider-Man movies]. In some respects, it felt the same, we were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew. And then, in other respects, it felt like a completely different franchise,” while talking about how the upcoming film is like an Avengers movie.

“We were having these villains come back reprising these roles, the action sequences are much bigger, it’s much funnier, it’s much more emotional, the stakes are much higher,” Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland said. “So it really did feel like we were kind of making this almost like an Avengers movie,” he continued.

Previously, the director of the movie Jon Watts also opened to the epic comparison and even called the film ‘Spider-Man: Endgame.” It was also reported recently that the fans felt agitated as they were unable to book tickets from the advance booking sites as they crashed due to the rush.

Now, Marvel and Sony have also confirmed that there are going to be three new Spidey films with Tom Holland after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

