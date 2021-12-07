Simu Liu has reacted to the Shang-Chi 2 announcement with a hilarious dig at the critics of the film’s box office numbers. The new Marvel hero took on the guise of Shang-Chi earlier this year to massive success, and even though Liu has only been on the scene for a short while, he has already found a huge fan following.

Advertisement

After facing several delays due to the pandemic, the film finally hit theatres in early September to rave reviews from critics and a solid box office return, grossing over $431 million against its estimated $150 million budget.

Advertisement

Now, Disney has confirmed the development of Shang-Chi 2, with the original director, Destin Daniel Cretton, helming this one too. It isn’t only the fans who are excited, but even Simu Liu himself is looking forward to it. Hilariously reacting to the announcement of a sequel, Simu took to Twitter and called out the online critics, who downplayed the film’s financial success in comparison to pre-pandemic Marvel releases.

“Flopped so hard we got a sequel!!” said Simu Liu. Several fans and a few celebs also commented on the tweet. Eternals fame Kumail Nanjiani wrote, “Yes. Oh yes. Oh. Oh yes.” while expressing his excitement for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2. Gemma Chan and Chrissy Teigen also replied to Simu’s tweet.

Flopped so hard we got a sequel!! https://t.co/69yPeuX2ma — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 6, 2021

As per one report, the director of the movie has signed a multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. However, the report didn’t give an idea of when the Shang-Chi sequel might premiere but considering that Marvel already has a Phase 4 lineup ready, fans won’t get to see the film before 2023.

Other than Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Meng’er Zhang, Ben Kingsley, and many more actors were a part of the first film. Details on the cast for Shang-Chi 2 haven’t been revealed yet.

Must Read: Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts’ Teaser Out! Check Out Who Apart From Daniel Radcliffe Would Be A Part Of The Reunion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube