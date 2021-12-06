The beauty mogul and reality star Kim Kardashian have often come under the firing of photoshopping her photos to create unrealistic beauty standards for women. Many audiences have pointed out that photoshopping pictures by Kardashian is creating a negative image in the minds of many young girls.

Recently, fans did not hesitate to troll the KKW Beauty Founder for editing her body pictures. And this time, it is of her armpits.

In her latest Instagram post, Kim Kardashian is flaunting her armpits and posing, wearing a beautiful Balenciaga sequin gown and a pair of leggings.

Besides noticing her couture and style, fans pointed out how Kim Kardashian’s armpits have been heavily photoshopped.

Kim is shown holding the curtain of her window and showing her extra smooth armpits

The sizzling picture got an outpour of comments from the users. One hawk-eyed user wrote, “What armpits?”

Another followed by calling out the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, “They always mess around with the shadows/highlights of their skin so it’s all one bland flat bizarre color.

Well, this is not the first the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been called out by netizens on their photoshop failures.

Recently, the SKIMS Founder was spotted lounging in a black bikini. In the photo, it seems Kim has only four toes. A netizen called out by saying, “She has four toes??” Kardashian later pointed it out as an editing error.

The momager, Kris Jenner, was also trolled in 2014, when reposting a photo with Gordon Ramsay on the launch of her cookbook, where her wrinkles and baggy eyes were photoshopped, unlike the original photo posted by Ramsay.

Even Kylie Jenner, while vacationing with Stassie Karanikolau was trolled for photoshopping the latter’s legs and making her own arms look warped.

Well, the photoshop goof ups have happened multiple times by Kim Kardashian and her sisters. And it is not only her but even other stars, like Priyanka Chopra, was also trolled for photoshopping her armpits for a Maxim Magazine shoot.

What do you think about celebs photoshopping their pictures?

Tell us in the comments below

