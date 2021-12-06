BTS has lately been following a busy schedule with multiple award shows and LA concerts. The group has kept their fans entertained throughout the pandemic and looks like they have now decided to take some time off for themselves. According to the latest announcement, BTS has decided to go on a break and spend time with their families for the first time since their debut.

The Bangtan Boys have been all over the news for the last few days, mainly due to their LA 4-day concert. The event was graced by a number of international artists as well, including Megan Thee Stallion and Coldplay. The septet’s best girl pal, Halsey was also spotted at the concert on the final day, cheering from the VIP box with an ARMY bomb in her hands. Right after the concert, the band also announced that they will be organizing a live show in Seoul in March 2022.

In a recent note released by BigHit Music, the company has announced that BTS has decided to take an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019. They also clarified that this time around, the band will get to spend the holidays with their families, which has never happened since their debut. The break is mainly to recharge their creative energy before they announce their next album which is expected in 2022.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest”, the note said.

The BTS ARMY has been extremely supportive about their decision, calling the break “well-deserved”. They have also asked the boys to return soon as they will be deeply missed. Here are a few reactions.

Such a well deserved break from everything. @BTS_twt we’ll be waiting for you. PS: Am I the only one that felt like crying at this sentence “It’ll be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their family”🥺🥺💜#BTSARMY #BTS #RestWellBTS pic.twitter.com/c1arsTHJWV — ⟭⟬ ~ ᴮᴱAudrey⁷ ~ Our pride and joy BTS ⟬⟭ (@Xseye) December 6, 2021

bts are taking a break u guys better leave them alone if u see them in public or else #bts #btsbreak #BTS_Butter #btschristmas — bloom (@lyshobii) December 6, 2021

i'm so happy BTS is finally able to spend the holidays with their families. they've literally worked so hard and achieved so much. let's all support them more during their rest ARMY!!!💜💜💜 #BTS #BTSBREAK #AsiaArtistAwards2021 — pip🍓🌙🌿 (@MoModm12) December 6, 2021

so very happy for the boys!! first holiday with family since debut.. they deserve it😭 I WILL MISS YOU..so excuted for the new chapter and the new you guys.. take as long as you need 💜 WE LOVE YOU!! <3 #BTSbreak #BTSnewchapter https://t.co/e33R7j2Vxv — bangtan•^7 (@WWHbangtan7) December 6, 2021

