One of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks right now is of course Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. There are way too many reasons to be excited about the movie, first being James Gunn bringing his peppy intelligence to his franchise and of course the cast including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana and more. But one of the new entries is also a reason to have our anticipation levels high. Will Poulter aka the famous meme guy is all set to make his MCU debut and as one of the most powerful being Adam Warlock.

If you are unaware, after months of speculation that James Gunn is introducing Adam Warlock to his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, the news was finally confirmed that it is true. The filmmaker also confirmed that they have roped in Will Poulter to play the part and the actor even expressed his excitement about grabbing the role of a lifetime. Now as per the latest update turns out Will has started the prep to become the character already.

And these aren’t speculations. Will Poulter has taken to Twitter and shared a new headshot of his that has confirmed his hairdo for the movie and more. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also do not miss the picture.

Will Poulter on his official Twitter handle shared a headshot of him. This was to support the work Alzheimer’s Research UK is doing. Click by Linda Blacker, the picture has nothing to do with Marvel or James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. But it were the fans who observed the change in Poulter’s hairstyle and colour. Lighter in shade now and longer in length, fans of the comic and actor were quick to point out that the new hairdo resembles Adam Warlock’s style from comics.

Meanwhile, talking about playing Adam Warlock in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Will Poulter as per Cinemablend had said, “I feel very very lucky and honored to be welcomed into the Marvel family. Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy which I regard to be incredibly creative and very unique. James Gunn is someone who I really admire so I feel very lucky.”

