It was James Gunn entering the DCEU after Marvel fired him from Guardians Of The Vol. 3, born out of his possibility trial to prove his worth was The Suicide Squad. The movie that starred Task Force X, went on to win hearts across the globe and became one of DC’s most sought after franchises. But one complaint that everyone had at the time was the absence of Superman, and now James is opening up about it.

Superman is one of the veterans in the DCEU and the versions of him have forever been welcomed with open arms by the audience. Now James Gunn in an interview has spoken about his idea of pitching Blue Boy Scout against Task Force X giving a rather fiery twist to the tale. But to our and the filmmaker’s dismay, they had to drop that plan and not go ahead with it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When joined the DCEU for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn was only told to have Harley Quinn in the film and that was must. Apart from that, the filmmaker had a open ground to experiment with ideas and create a marvel of a film. The initial idea was to pitch the Squad against none other than the Superman. But as per reports, it was dropped in favour of Corto Maltese and Starro.

Now talking to We Got This Covered, about dismissing Superman’s role in The Suicide Squad, James Gunn said, “There was a time when I thought the Suicide Squad should fight Superman. At the time, there were a lot of questions like, ‘Who is Superman in the DCEU? Is this movie outside the DCEU?’. I just didn’t want to deal with it all that much. They’d have to catch Superman for some reason. It’s gotten out of hand or he’s being controlled by someone. And then this group of lousy supervillains has to face the most powerful hero in the world.”

Meanwhile, Superman does get a mention in The Suicide Squad when Amanda Waller reveals Kal-EL after being shot by kryptonite bullet was put in hospital by Bloodsport. James Gunn now gears up for the sequel of the film. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

