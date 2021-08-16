Advertisement

The upcoming Peacemaker series is one of the many other spin-offs by DC after the release of The Suicide Squad. Starring John Cena as the title character, the series will explore the origins of the character. The show is said to have the most action than any other superhero show.

The upcoming series has also made sure for the fans to know just how dedicated Cena’s character is, to achieve peace. The series pointed out a major difference between Cena’s character and one of the most known superheroes ever, Superman.

Advertisement

The official Twitter account of the series revealed a disgusting thing that Superman won’t do, but Peacemaker would. The account tweeted a quote said by the superhero is James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad. “If this whole beach was covered in d*cks, and somebody said that I had to eat every d*ck on the beach for liberty, I would say no problemo,” it read.

The tweet continued, “True. and we all know Superman wouldn’t eat a single d*ck for peace.” Gunn even shared that through the spin-off people will be able to know a lot more about the Peacemaker.

Check out the tweet here:

“if this whole beach was covered in d*cks, and somebody said that i had to eat every d*ck on the beach for liberty, i would say no problemo” true. and we all know superman wouldnt eat a single d*ck for peace — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) August 13, 2021

“John and I talked a lot about the character. Where he is, how he feels — you think that Polka-Dot Man’s the one who’s the outsider, but Polka-Dot Man starts to feel a part of the group. Peacemaker has a harder time with that. He’s actually the most disconnected of all those characters,” Gunn said.

While talking about the spin-off and the character Peacemaker, John Cena said, “This guy is a loud, obnoxious, bro-ey douchebag. That sucks. But why? At what point did he become such a douchebag, and what does that mean? There’s a lot to dive into there.”

This is not the first time Peacemaker has trolled a superhero. Once before, the official Twitter account of Cena’s show said that “#whatif captain america wasnt a giant wimp and was at least five times stronger? he would be me.”

Must Read: Jason Momoa Won’t Let His Kids Watch Game Of Thrones Despite It Being A Fantastic Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube