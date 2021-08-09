The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now blooming with content, and the illustrious phase 4 has already managed to build the maximum intrigue. One of the most anticipated out of all is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn. While the movie is in the making right now, the biggest question around it is will this one be the last one in the franchise, that has kept us waiting for years now.

Advertisement

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has been waiting for in the production lobby for years. First when the James Gunn firing fiasco happened and then the delay that the pandemic induced. While announcing the slate for phase 4, the studio confirmed the movie and release date with an official logo. Now, Gunn has now opened up about whether Vol 3 will be his last project or not. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

James Gunn in conversation with We Got This Covered is now talking about Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and will be his last project. The filmmaker says he never says never because the ones who say come back to the same thing. The filmmaker but goes on to confirm it is the last as of now.

James Gunn said, “The last Marvel project? Who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie. I’m a guy who never says never because I’ve seen too many people say ‘never’ and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn’t say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie. I know Dave sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don’t see me going on and doing any more after that.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Gives Death Stare To A Fan Recording Her At Hollywood Bowl, Looks Sad Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube