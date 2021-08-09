Kim Kardashian is one of the most daring persons when it comes to fashion. She has worn many iconic fits that have made a statement. From her party dresses to red carpet gowns and from casual outfits to work suits, she can rock anything. Kim has proven to be an icon in fashion yet again with her all-black outfit that she wore to her ex-husband, Kanye West’s Donda event.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has been supporting Kanye by going to the listening to parties of the rapper’s latest album Donda. Kim also takes her four children with Kanye to the events. Kim wore a red ensemble that matched with the outfit worn by West at the first listening party of Donda.

Kanye West held another listening party for his new album Donda where Kim Kardashian was in an all-black, head-to-toe, skintight Balenciaga outfit. It included a bodysuit with a ski mask-like attachment, mimicking the rapper’s eclectic concert style. She even brought her four kids to the event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 5th.

Kim Kardashian shared a post of herself carrying her and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago West. Chicago wore a black T-shirt and matching pants. She was accompanied by the couple’s elder daughter North West, who walked hand-in-hand with two friends. All of them rocked full-black outfits, matching with Kim and Kanye.

The rapper wore a bulletproof vest with “Donda” written on it over a tight blacktop. He was with his son Saint West who watch his sister do a handstand. Kim has been supporting her ex-husband despite the couple separating. Kim also shared a video from the Donda event on her Instagram.

Recently, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim Kardashian wants to maintain “family unity” and wants “more communication” despite splitting from Kanye West.

